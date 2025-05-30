Bollywood Actor Involved in ₹58 Cr Stock Scam | SEBI Uncovers Pump & Dump Racket

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been caught in a ₹58 crore stock market scam. SEBI’s recent crackdown revealed a pump-and-dump scheme that used viral YouTube videos to attract over 50,000 retail investors into buying a nearly worthless stock. While many investors invested their savings, a few including Warsi and his wife Maria allegedly earned lakhs in profits before the stock crashed. SEBI’s probe uncovered coordinated trading, fake online promotions, and a digital strategy for manipulating the market. This is not just another scam it serves as a warning to anyone following finfluencers, stock tips, or YouTube claims of multibagger returns. This video breaks down SEBI’s findings, the impact on retail investors, and why this case could change the way stock fraud operates in India.