Can Foxconn's Hiring Makeover Promote Equality in iPhone Assembly Jobs?

Foxconn, Apple's prominent supplier, is taking a major step toward inclusive hiring practices in its Indian operations. Following reports of age, gender, and marital status being used as criteria in job ads, Foxconn has directed recruitment agents to remove such restrictions. This move aims to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates at their Chennai iPhone assembly plant. The video covers how this change impacts potential workers, especially women, and aligns with India's labor laws like the Maternity Benefit Act. Discover how these changes can strengthen Foxconn's reputation, support the workforce, and contribute to India's economic growth amid its rising role in the global supply chain.