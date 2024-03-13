Videos
Minds behind global semiconductor development are India's youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the semiconductor business lies at the core of the digital transformation India is witnessing, and holds the potential to help the country become a global semiconductor hub. The PM was making a virtual address, for the semiconductor facility set-up in Gujarat, Odisha, and Assam. PM Modi said chip-making facilities are a step towards strengthening ‘Make in India’ and the objective to make India 'Aatmanirbhar'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was participating in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' and virtually laid the foundation stones of three semiconductor projects worth almost Rs 1.25 lakh crore.
