Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the semiconductor business lies at the core of the digital transformation India is witnessing, and holds the potential to help the country become a global semiconductor hub. The PM was making a virtual address, for the semiconductor facility set-up in Gujarat, Odisha, and Assam. PM Modi said chip-making facilities are a step towards strengthening ‘Make in India’ and the objective to make India 'Aatmanirbhar'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was participating in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' and virtually laid the foundation stones of three semiconductor projects worth almost Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

