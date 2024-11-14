'Kanoon Agar Galat Hai Toh Usse Change Karo, Humme Kyun': Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Co-Founder, Patanjali graced the India Economic Summit - India's biggest business event - with his presence today at Republic Media Network's Headquarters in Noida. He said Republic Media Network's 'Nation First' Approach has greatly impressed him. Baba Ramdev said Patanjali 's target is not profit, but charity. The Yoga Guru said nation and society are the ultimate beneficiaries of Patanjali Ayurved. "We have provided employment to about five lakh people and will soon create five lakh more job opportunities," he said.