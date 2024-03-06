The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Division Bench of T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya also directed that the custody of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan shall also forthwith be handed over to the CBI, and that order shall be implemented by 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The West Bengal Police, however, did not hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI as directed by the Calcutta High Court order. A team of officials of the CBI visited Bhawani Bhawan, the headquarters of West Bengal Police where the accused has been lodged, but they had to return empty-handed.