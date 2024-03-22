China Miffed As US Objects To Beijing’s Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh

US on March 20 downplayed ‘expansionist’ China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh and recognized it as part of India. The blow to Beijing came days after China objected to PM Modi’s visit to the Himalayan state of India on March 09. However, after the US cleared its stance over the issue on March 20, China was quick to oppose the US’s stance. At a press briefing on March 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox said “border issue between China and India is a matter between the two countries”. Further objecting to US’s remark, China said ‘the border issue has nothing to do with US’. Earlier, responding to a query, US State Dept strongly rejected China’s claim on Arunachal.