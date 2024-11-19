Congress Has Openly Turned Into A Muslim Interest First Party, Says Arnab

The debate over Muslim reservations heats up in Maharashtra as Congress promises to implement a Telangana-style model if elected. The party has proposed introducing similar quotas for Muslims in Maharashtra, sparking a fierce political showdown with the BJP. BJP leaders have criticized the move, accusing Congress of playing divisive politics. The issue has become a major flashpoint, further polarizing the political landscape ahead of the elections. Arnab Goswami has alleged that Congress has "openly turned into a Muslim interest first party.