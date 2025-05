Bihar paid its respects as the body of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was martyred in cross-border firing in Jammu's RS Pura sector, was brought to Patna. A guard of honour was held, with leaders from various parties offering their tributes. His son, Imran, touched many with his emotional words: “I am proud of my father… and all the martyrs who gave their lives for the country. Thank you all for your support.”