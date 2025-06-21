Israel-Iran War: What’s Stopping Trump From Taking Action? | Wargaming by GD Bakshi

The Israel-Iran war has intensified quickly, raising alarms worldwide. It started when Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for an airstrike on Iranian targets. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted many of the attacks but still faced considerable damage. In return, Israel struck major Iranian military positions and infrastructure. The conflict has led to regional unrest, civilian casualties, and increasing fears of a broader war. Despite international calls for restraint, both sides remain unyielding.