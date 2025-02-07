VIDEO: Mexico’s Largest Border Deployment in Years Begins After Trump’s Tariff Threats

In response to U.S. pressure and tariff threats, Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to its northern border, with patrols now active in Ciudad Juárez, Tijuana, and other key crossing points. The move follows negotiations between President Claudia Sheinbaum and Donald Trump, who demanded Mexico take stronger action against fentanyl smuggling and illegal migration. The Mexican National Guard and Army have set up 24/7 patrols, targeting drug traffickers and smuggling routes. Ciudad Juárez alone will receive 1,650 troops, while Tijuana gets 1,949, the largest reinforcement. Mexican officials insist their focus is primarily on stopping fentanyl exports, while the U.S. has agreed to curb weapons trafficking into Mexico. While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the move, skepticism remains about Mexico’s ability to curb the fentanyl crisis. Critics argue that militarizing the border is a short-term fix that won’t address the cartel-driven drug trade. For Sheinbaum, this represents an early diplomatic test as she navigates Trump’s aggressive demands. If results don’t meet U.S. expectations, Trump has warned that tariffs remain a looming threat, keeping Mexico’s economy in a fragile position.