Operation Sindoor: How India Disrupted Pakistan’s Military Nerve Centers in 96 Hours

Operation Sindoor: In just 96 hours, India launched a powerful military operation Operation Sindoor crippling Pakistan’s key terror and military sites. The operation began with precise strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists within 26 minutes. As Pakistan retaliated with more than 300 Turkish-origin drones aimed at 36 Indian locations, India’s defense systems quickly intercepted the threat. In response, Indian forces launched counterattacks, targeting at least 10 Pakistani air bases. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the scale of the operation, describing it as a significant blow to cross-border terror infrastructure.