Operation Sindoor: Pakistan's Urgent Request for Help, Starting to Beg for Financial Aid

Pakistan has made a desperate appeal for international financial aid through a tweet by its Economic Affairs Ministry, requesting loans to recover from the severe damage caused by India’s Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted and destroyed major terror camps and a Pakistani air defense system in Lahore, leading to a sharp economic downturn. The KSE100 index has plunged over 10% in just four days, deepening the country's economic crisis. The tweet, which tagged the World Bank and other international partners, reflects the panic and evacuations unfolding across the country. However, any hope for support was quickly dashed as the World Bank Chief publicly refused aid, and China, despite being a close ally, condemned terrorism and declined to offer financial help.