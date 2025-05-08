sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 8, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST

Pakistani Drone Swarm Enters Jammu, Shot Down by Indian Air Defence

Tensions escalate along the India-Pakistan border as conflict intensifies on several fronts. Indian Air Force jets are carrying out relentless precision strikes on terror camps and radar installations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Artillery and missile fire are being exchanged across Poonch, Rajouri, and Kupwara, with Indian troops maintaining control of key positions. Air raid sirens are sounding in border towns, civilian shelters remain on high alert, and all military units are fully prepared for action.

