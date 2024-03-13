Published Mar 13, 2024 at 10:04 AM IST
Made In India Rocket Launcher ‘Pinaka’ On Display In Pokhran | Watch
Watch: Power Of Made In India Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher ‘Pinaka’ On Display In Pokhran Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 witnessed exercise “Bharat Shakti” at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. During the exercise, Dhanush, Sarang Gun System reflected India’s defence prowess.
