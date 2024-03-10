Published Mar 10, 2024 at 3:52 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Anticipates Another ED Summon, Claims Delhi Gov
During his speech in the Delhi assembly, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that there is another Enforcement Directorate summon on the way for him. He further went on to make a statement about building 8 schools in Delhi as that many summons have come for him.
During his speech in the Delhi assembly, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that there is another Enforcement Directorate summon on the way for him. He further went on to make a statement about building 8 schools in Delhi as that many summons have come for him.