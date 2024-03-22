Delhi CM & AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 21. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested hours after the ED team visited Delhi CM’s residence after Delhi HC refused interim protection to him. While speaking to the media, AAP leader Atishi trained guns at PM Modi, BJP and informed that “ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal”. Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging HC order which denied him interim relief. As ED team reached Kejriwal’s residence, ‘high voltage drama’ erupted with AAP leaders protesting against the Centre. Meanwhile, heavy security force along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed outside CM Kejriwal’s residence.