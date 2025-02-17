BREAKING | 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR, Residents Wake Up To Strong Tremors

At approximately 5:35 AM on Monday, a strong earthquake rocked the Delhi-NCR area, causing tremors throughout Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. Initial reports state that the region was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.0, with New Delhi serving as its epicentre. No damage or fatalities have been reported as of yet. People in the Delhi-NCR area reported that they woke up to powerful tremors and trembling windows; several claimed to have never seen an earthquake in Delhi this powerful before.