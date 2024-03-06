Published Mar 5, 2024 at 7:56 PM IST
DMK Leader A Raja Sparks Row With Secessionist Remark
DMK leader A Raja stirs controversy with secessionist comments, asserting that "India is not a nation." The remarks, made during Stalin's birthday celebration, ignite a heated debate on national unity and provoke strong reactions from political opponents and the public, raising concerns about divisive rhetoric.
DMK leader A Raja stirs controversy with secessionist comments, asserting that "India is not a nation." The remarks, made during Stalin's birthday celebration, ignite a heated debate on national unity and provoke strong reactions from political opponents and the public, raising concerns about divisive rhetoric.