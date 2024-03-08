Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:35 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar Envisions Potential Quantum Jump In Japanese Investment
EAM Dr. S Jaishankar delivered a joint Press statement along with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, in Tokyo about the economic cooperation between India and Japan, EAM Jaishnakar said that India sees the potential for the quantum jump of Japanese investment from SMEs
EAM Dr. S Jaishankar delivered a joint Press statement along with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, in Tokyo about the economic cooperation between India and Japan, EAM Jaishnakar said that India sees the potential for the quantum jump of Japanese investment from SMEs