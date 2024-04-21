Published Apr 21, 2024 at 3:22 PM IST
Allu Arjun's Fake Video Endorsing A Political Party Goes Viral
Recently, an old video of Allu Arjun surfaced online with many claiming the actor was endorsing a particular party ahead of the General Elections. Previously, AI-edited videos of Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh were also widely shared with similar claims. Here's the truth of the viral videos.
Recently, an old video of Allu Arjun surfaced online with many claiming the actor was endorsing a particular party ahead of the General Elections. Previously, AI-edited videos of Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh were also widely shared with similar claims. Here's the truth of the viral videos.