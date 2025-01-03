VIDEO: Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Allu Arjun To Appear Before Court Today Over Regular Bail

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is scheduled to appear before the Nampally court today for a regular bail hearing in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The unfortunate incident, which occurred during a promotional event at the theater, claimed one life and left another individual injured. The case has drawn widespread attention, with questions raised about crowd management and event safety. Arjun had earlier appeared virtually before the court on December 27. His in-person appearance today is expected to be a key development in the ongoing legal proceedings related to this high-profile case.