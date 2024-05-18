Videos
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:26 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Outfit Doesn't Impress Netizens
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a black and gold custom-made outfit by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. However, social media users were not impressed. She arrived at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.
Published May 18th, 2024 at 00:26 IST
