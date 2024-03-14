Published Mar 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM IST
Ankita Gives 'Deets' About Her Role In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarka'
Actor Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to portray Yamunabai in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, got candid about her role and said that the character represents every Indian woman. She also shared her comfort working with Actor and director of this film Randeep Hooda.
