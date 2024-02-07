Videos
Published Jan 22, 2024 at 11:52 AM IST
Sonu Nigam Sings Ram Bhajan Medley At Pran Pratishtha
Sonu Nigam performed a beautiful medeley of bhajans ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The singer sang the very popular Ram Siya Ram bhajan as hundreds and thousands of devotees listened to him, some with tears of joy in their eyes. Next, singers Anuradha Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan also sang a couple of devotional tunes in praise of Lord Ram.
