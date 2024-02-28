Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big shoutout to her latest release 'Article 370', which has opened to positive reviews and has been making brisk business at the box office, actor Yami Gautam on February 26 said, "it was an honour". Film Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Producer Aditya Dhar expressed gratitude for the response to the film. Addressing an event during his recent visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Modi brought up the film, which is based on the events leading up to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "I have been told that a film titled 'Article 370' is releasing this week. It is good that a film has been made on this subject. Apart from entertaining audiences, it will also raise awareness on the events that prompted us to take this decision. It will put them up to speed with facts." Responding to PM Modi's remark, Yami told ANI, "It was an honor. I couldn't believe it at first. I was giving some interviews at the time and, all of a sudden, my phone was flooded with notifications. It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister of our country knows about us and our film. Momentarily, I had this slight childish feeling: 'He knows me? Really? Such words of encouragement and support coming from the PM, no less, are very important for our film and will spur us on to come out with similar projects in future."

