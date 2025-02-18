VIDEO: Apex Court’s Reproach Totally Justified: Complainant Rahul Easwar On Ranveer Allahbadia Plea Hearing

Ranveer violated the limit of decency, according to Easwar, who stated that certain lines should not be crossed. He said this is prove to be an example for all content creators to not indulge in obscene content creation. India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps faced massive outrage after his controversial remark on Samay Raina's show. The YouTuber earlier had sought for intervention from Supreme Court after multiple FIRs were lodged against him. In today's hearing Supreme Court expresses displeasure on the remarks the Ranveer. Supreme Court even asked the lawyer representing him that what are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.