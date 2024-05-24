Published May 23, 2024 at 1:05 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai To Nancy Tyagi, India Wows At Cannes 2024
From movie screenings to celebs walking the red carpet in style, here's how India reigned supreme at Cannes 2024. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light will be screened in the competition section on May 23.
