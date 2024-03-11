Videos
Published Mar 11, 2024 at 1:47 PM IST
Oscars 2024: Complete List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning 7 awards out of 13 nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things won 4 from its 11 nods. The Academy Award for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things as she bested Lily Gladstone of Killers Of The Flower Moon. Cillian Murphy won his 1st Oscar for Oppenheimer and dedicated it to his win to "peacemakers".
Published March 11th, 2024 at 13:47 IST
