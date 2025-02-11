VIDEO: Must Hold Influencers Accountable, Stricter Censorship Needed: Manu Punjabi On Obscene Remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia, the renowned YouTuber and founder of the popular channel Beer Biceps, has found himself at the center of a major controversy following an extremely inappropriate and explicit question posed during a recent episode of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The show, known for its boundary-pushing content, has frequently stirred debates, but this latest incident involving a discussion about parental intercourse has ignited a firestorm of outrage across social media platforms. Viewers have been left shocked and disgusted, with many demanding an immediate boycott of both the show and its associated stakeholders. The backlash highlights the growing concern over the limits of decency in online content and the responsibility of influencers and creators to maintain respect and sensitivity, especially when it comes to topics that are deeply personal and culturally sensitive. Calls for accountability and stricter content regulation are gaining momentum as this controversy continues to unfold.