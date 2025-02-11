VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrives At Ranveer Allahbadia's Home To Record His Statement

A team of Mumbai Police has arrived at the residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, to record his statement regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding his recent remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made explicit comments during the episode, which sparked widespread outrage on social media. The remarks, which some deemed inappropriate and offensive, have led to demands for boycotts and legal action. As a result, the police have initiated their investigation, and Allahbadia's statement is being recorded as part of the inquiry into the matter. The incident has added to the ongoing public debate over the boundaries of freedom of expression and accountability for influencers.