VIDEO: Mumbai Police Interrogate 2 People Doing Flooring Work On Saif's Terrace

Mumbai Police have interrogated two individuals who were reportedly carrying out flooring work on Saif Ali Khan's terrace. This development comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the shocking attack on the Bollywood actor. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned, scrutinizing every detail to determine whether the workers had any connection to the incident or valuable insights into what transpired. The interrogation aims to uncover critical leads as police continue to piece together the events leading to the attack. The case remains under close scrutiny as new details emerge.