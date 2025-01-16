sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ ISRO's Another Historic Milestone | Saif Ali Khan Stabbed | Biden's Farewell Speech | Hindenburg Shutdown | Gaza Truce Deal | Gautam Gambhir | Maha Kumbh |
News / Videos / Entertainment / VIDEO: Saif's PR Team Says He Was Stabbed At Home In Attempted Burglary, But 11 Questions Unanswered
Published Jan 16, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST

VIDEO: Saif's PR Team Says He Was Stabbed At Home In Attempted Burglary, But 11 Questions Unanswered

Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Inside His Mumbai Home: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence and sustained injuries. He has been hospitalized, and Mumbai Police have registered a case Saif Ali Khan attack: Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials reach the actor's Bandra residence to investigate the shocking knife attack by an intruder. Stay updated with live coverage Official statement from Saif’s PR team: There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share