VIDEO: Supreme Court Calls Out Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Perversion’, Asks Him To Submit His Passport

Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber and podcaster, is petitioning the Supreme Court today to have several cases against him brought together because of his divisive comments on comedian Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent." The case is being heard by a bench made up of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. "There are only two FIRs as far we know, not that many FIRs are filed. Just because you are popular you cannot take the society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirt in his mind which has been vomitted. Why should we protect him," Justice Kant questions Allahbadia's petition.