Published Feb 20, 2024 at 4:09 PM IST
Remembering Rituraj Singh: A Look Back At Actor's Illustrious Career
Noted actor Rituraj Singh, who first rose to fame in the 1993 TV show Banegi Apni Baat and went on to appear in a range of serials, films, and OTT shows over the next three decades, passed away at his home early Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.
