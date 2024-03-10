Published Mar 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM IST
Expelled Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Talks About The Cause O
On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...The only person responsible for the destruction of the Congress Party is Rahul Gandhi and till the time he is in the party, no one can save the Congress..."
On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...The only person responsible for the destruction of the Congress Party is Rahul Gandhi and till the time he is in the party, no one can save the Congress..."