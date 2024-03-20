Keeping traditional fervour and essence of festival alive, people in large numbers participated in Lathmar Holi in Mathura on March 19. Foreign visitors also participated in the celebration and were highly impressed by Indian Culture. Mathura holds a long history and significance of the festival of Holi. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her. Women run after men with 'lathis' or sticks and playfully hit them during this celebration. The men, on the other hand, come prepared with a 'dhal' or shield.