Videos
Published Mar 20, 2024 at 9:50 AM IST
Foreign Tourists Enjoy Holi Fervor In Mathura | Watch
Keeping traditional fervour and essence of festival alive, people in large numbers participated in Lathmar Holi in Mathura on March 19. Foreign visitors also participated in the celebration and were highly impressed by Indian Culture. Mathura holds a long history and significance of the festival of Holi. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her. Women run after men with 'lathis' or sticks and playfully hit them during this celebration. The men, on the other hand, come prepared with a 'dhal' or shield.
Keeping traditional fervour and essence of festival alive, people in large numbers participated in Lathmar Holi in Mathura on March 19. Foreign visitors also participated in the celebration and were highly impressed by Indian Culture. Mathura holds a long history and significance of the festival of Holi. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her. Women run after men with 'lathis' or sticks and playfully hit them during this celebration. The men, on the other hand, come prepared with a 'dhal' or shield.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
Videos16 hours ago
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
Videos16 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.