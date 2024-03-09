Videos
Published Mar 9, 2024 at 11:47 AM IST
Former Maldivian President Nasheed On India’s Boycott Maldives Call, Say
Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed has voiced significant concerns regarding the ramifications of India's boycott call on the Maldives, particularly in the context of tourism. Nasheed, currently in India, conveyed apologies on behalf of the Maldivian people and emphasised their wish for Indian tourists to continue visiting the country.
Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed has voiced significant concerns regarding the ramifications of India's boycott call on the Maldives, particularly in the context of tourism. Nasheed, currently in India, conveyed apologies on behalf of the Maldivian people and emphasised their wish for Indian tourists to continue visiting the country.
Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:47 IST
