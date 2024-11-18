Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In Coma, Son Chosen As Successor: Report

Iran is likely to see a major change in leadership this year Reports claim that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is 'seriously ill' He has been put on ventilator support after he slipped into a coma, reports said Sources-based reports also said that his health worsened after suspected poisoning There has been no official confirmation yet regarding his health Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has held the position of Supreme Leader since 1989 Khamenei's second son Mojtaba Khamenei has been selected as his successor The decision to appoint him was reportedly kept secret to prevent any uproar Mojtaba Khamenei has been gaining influence within the regime He is known for his role in suppressing the 2009 post-election protests. He was granted the title of Ayatollah, fulfilling constitutional requirements to become Supreme Leader