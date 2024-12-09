Published Dec 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM IST
After Rebels Took over Syria, President Assad & His Family Granted Asylum In Moscow
Amid growing speculation regarding the whereabouts of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, Russian media has reported that they have arrived in Russia. Further, it has also been reported that Assad and his family sought asylum in Russia, which they have been granted by the Russian government. Assad reportedly fled to Russia leaving behind a crumbling government before the Syrian rebels took over Syria’s capital city Damascus on Sunday.