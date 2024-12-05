Badal's Security Heightened After Assassination Bid, CCTVs To Monitor The Area

An assassination attempt on former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was thwarted when a gunshot was fired at him at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet was misfired and hit a wall. The accused, Narain Singh Chaura is an active member of Dal Khalsa, a pro-Khalistani organization. Video shows that Chaura was apprehended by bystanders after he pointed his weapon on Badal at the scene. The shooter was later arrested by the people around Badal. The incident occurred on December 2, as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders including party chief Badal were performing 'seva' in compliance with the religious punishments pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib in sacrilege case.