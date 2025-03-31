sb.scorecardresearch
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / India's North East Has No Sea Access, Bangladesh Is Guardian Of Sea: Yunus Claims Post China Visit
Published Mar 31, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

India's North East Has No Sea Access, Bangladesh Is Guardian Of Sea: Yunus Claims Post China Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, in Beijing on Friday. Welcoming Yunus at the Great Hall of the People, Xi praised the enduring mutual support and cooperative ties between the two nations over the past 50 years of diplomatic relations. He emphasized the need to strengthen political trust and uphold each other's core interests. According to China's state broadcaster CCTV, Xi reaffirmed China’s commitment to collaborating with Bangladesh on the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. He also highlighted plans to expand cooperation in key sectors, including the digital economy, green energy, maritime development, infrastructure, and water management.

