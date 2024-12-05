BREAKING: Bangladesh Waives Security Clearance To Pakistanis Seeking Visa

Amid a growing diplomatic rift between Bangladesh and India over minority attacks, Dhaka has taken a significant step by waiving the security clearance requirement for Pakistani nationals seeking Bangladeshi visas. The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a directive to all its missions worldwide, instructing them to facilitate visa applications for Pakistani citizens and individuals of Pakistani origin, regardless of their country of residence. This move underscores a shift in regional dynamics and could have broader implications for Bangladesh's foreign relations.