BBC's Hypocrisy Exposed: Kashmir-London With BBC's 'Narrative Warfare'

BBC's recent coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack has been heavily criticized for its bias, prompting a strong response from the Indian government. The stark difference in how the BBC reports on events in Kashmir compared to similar situations in London and other Western cities highlights its double standards.

In this video, we analyze how the BBC’s "narrative warfare" distorts the facts, pushes a specific agenda, and overlooks the complexities of the situation. Our goal is to expose the hypocrisy within their coverage.

Join us as we challenge these narratives and reveal the truth behind media manipulation.