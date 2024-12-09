Biden Shares US Action Plan After Assad Regime Collapse in Syria

With the opposition forces capturing the key Syrian cities of Aleppo, Daraa, Hama, Homs and Damascus, the Assad regime has been overthrown and as per latest reports, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, who fled the country, has taken asylum in Russia. As global leaders reacted to the fall of Assad rule differently, the outgoing US President Joe Biden has called this a ‘fundamental act of justice’ and how this is a ‘historic opportunity for people’.