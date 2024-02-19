Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva compared the Israel-Gaza war to the Holocaust in a speech in Ethiopia's capital on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, he said “What is happening in the Gaza Strip, to the Palestinian people, does not exist in any other historical period. In fact, it happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.” Such comments strike a raw nerve in Israel, a country established as a haven for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust. Israel rejects any comparisons to the Holocaust.