First Visuals of Iranian President Raisi’s Chopper Crash Emerge, the site of the crash has been located. The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been confirmed dead as no survivors were found near the crash site. Iranian state media broadcast footage on Sunday of rescue teams searching for the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that suffered a “hard landing.” Iranian state media reported the incident without elaborating. Some began urging the public to pray for Raisi and the others on board as rescue crews sped through a misty, rural forest where his helicopter was believed to be. Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV said the incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Later, state TV put it farther east near the village of Uzi, but details remained contradictory.