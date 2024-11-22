Canada Denies PM Modi, Jaishankar's Role in 'Internal Matters' as India Calls Out 'Smear Campaign'

A day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed a Canadian media report linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada issued a statement denying any involvement of PM Modi or External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in its internal matters. The statement comes amid the ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, fueled by allegations and counterclaims surrounding Nijjar’s killing and the broader tensions over the Khalistan issue. Both nations have seen strained ties in recent months, with each accusing the other of undermining diplomatic norms and sovereignty.