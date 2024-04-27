Videos
Published Apr 25, 2024 at 9:32 PM IST
Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court
A reluctant Donald Trump will be back in a New York City courtroom on April 25 as his hush money trial resumes at the same time that the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Washington over whether he should be immune from prosecution for actions he took during his time as president.
Published April 25th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
