Tensions Grip Manipur As Violence Continue, Curfew Reimposed In Imphal

Tensions in Manipur have escalated, prompting authorities to reimpose an indefinite curfew in Imphal Valley and surrounding areas. Recent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have reignited ethnic violence, with incidents such as arson reported, including five homes being burned in a village near Imphal. The unrest, ongoing since last year, has led to significant loss of life and displacement. The state's response has included large-scale combing operations by the police and armed forces, which have faced criticism for causing hardship to residents. The conflict has also sparked demands from some local groups for greater autonomy or independence, further complicating the situation. Critics argue the state and central governments have failed to adequately address the root causes of the violence, leading to mounting domestic and international concerns over governance and human rights in the region.