Published Apr 6, 2024 at 10:43 PM IST
Dam Break Causes Massive Flooding In Russia’s Orsk
An urgent evacuation is taking place in the city of Orsk in Russia’s Orenburg region close to the border with Kazakhstan following a dam break Saturday night. In some places the water rose by four meters in a few hours and continued to rise rapidly. The dam protected the city from the waters of the Ural river and its partial collapse affected around 4,200 houses and nearly 11,000 people across the region, Russian news agencies reported.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:43 IST
